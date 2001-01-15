Coming up in Cable…

Nickelodeon will dissect the presidential selection process in What Was That About? The Weird (But True) Story of Election 2000.

The Nick News

special edition, hosted by Linda Ellerbee and special guest Dan Rather, will air Sunday, Jan. 14. On Feb. 9, the Cartoon Network "pays tribute" to the Beatles with a new episodes of The Powerpuff Girls

. The premiere of ThePowerpuffs' Meet the Beat Alls

comes 37 years to the day after the band itself debuted on The Ed Sullivan Show, a period roughly four times longer than the age of an average Powerpuff

fan. Tuesday, Jan. 16, will be Rae Carruth day on Court TV. The crime-and-justice network will cover the murder trial of the first professional athlete to face the death penalty, and his rise and fall will be documented on Mugshots: Rae Carruth: Sudden Death. Carruth, a former Carolina Panther, is charged with planning the murder of his pregnant girlfriend.