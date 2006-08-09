Comic Gets Plenty of Laughs

NBC’s Last Comic Standing was the highest-rated show in prime Tuesday night, scoring a 3.2 rating/9 share in the key 18-49 demographic and helping the Peacock network tie for first place for the night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NBC and CBS both earned a 2.7/8 for the night in the demo; CBS was bolstered by Big Brother from 8-9 (2.8/9) and Rock Star: Supernova from 9-10 (2.8/8).

Fox was third with a 2.2/7 for House and Bones reruns, while ABC was the last of the Big Four with a 1.6/5 for Jim and Boston Legal repeats.

The WB and UPN brought up the rear with an 0.8./3 and 0.5/2, respectively. Both netlets have a little over a month left to live.