Comic-Con: MacFarlane Revels in 'Family Guy' Noms

Seth MacFarlane is the happiest damn man in all of Comic-Con.

The "Family Guy" and "The Cleveland Show" creator is not only the Lazarus of the Fox primetime schedule but also managed three Emmy nominations this year, including the first-ever best comedy nomination for an animated sitcom.

MacFarlane used his panel to take his revenge on Fox execs who showed little faith in the residents of Quahog with "Something Something Dark Side," the "Family Guy" parody of "The Empire Strikes Back" that's due to air in the Christmas season. In the opening credits, where the "Star Wars" films set the story, MacFarlane called out the execs for canceling the show twice.

Kristina Rettig writes for B&C sister publication Variety.