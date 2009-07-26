Comic-Con: Groening Discusses New 'Futurama'

With their contract negotiations as yet unresolved, none of the voice actors appeared at the Comic-Con's "Futurama" panel. Instead, there was creator Matt Groening, speaking like a recently converted, deeply sarcastic Bhuddist.

"The core of my being is at peace... There are no mistakes," he said. "I embrace the universe. I send loving thoughts to all living beings, including the 'Futurama' cast and Fox executives.

Erin Maxwell writes for B&C sister publication Variety.