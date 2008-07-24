Comic-Con '08: Wizard's First Rule Gets New Name

Wizard’s First Rule, the forthcoming syndicated fantasy series from Disney-ABC Domestic Television and ABC Studios, underwent a name change.

The new series was renamed Legend of the Seeker and will premiere the weekend of Nov. 1.

The announcement was made Thursday by executive producers Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert during a panel at the 2008 Comic Con International Convention.

The producers also announced several casting additions.

The series is based on the best-selling novels by Terry Goodkind.

The show has been cleared in 95% of the country, with Tribune stations serving as the primary launch group. The show is expected to air on weekend afternoons, access and primetime.

The series marks ABC Studios’ first foray into broadcast syndication.