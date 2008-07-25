Comic-Con ’08: Dexter Game Coming to iPhone, iPod Touch
By Alex Weprin
Showtime and Ecko Games are developing a game based on Dexter for Apple’s iPhone and iPod Touch.
The news was announced at a panel for the hit Showtime show at Comic-Con in San Diego.
According to Marc Ecko, the game will be highly interactive, utilizing the platform’s unusual technology, as well as text messages and phone calls. According to people who attended the panel, he used the iPhone in a hacking motion to demonstrate how its gesture controls could be used.
The Dexter game will be episodic, with gamers downloading new episodes as they are released. A timetable and price point were not announced.
