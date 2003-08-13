Comedy’s Roast with the most
Comedy Central scored its highest rating Sunday night for a program other
than South Park.
Comedy's Roast of Denis Leary nabbed a robust 2.6 rating and 3.2
million viewers.
Out of six roasts Comedy has produced through the years, the Leary special
was the most-watched. The show was a winner among all key male
demographics.
