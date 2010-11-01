Comedy's 'Rally to Restore Sanity' Scores 2 Million Viewers

Comedy Central's live coverage of Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert's Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear drew an average of 2.0 million total viewers on Saturday.

The viewership was up 362% from what the channel usually attracts during the noon to 3 p.m. timeslot on Saturdays. In terms of ratings, the Rally averaged a 1.0 among adults 18 to 49 and a 1.2 rating among people 18 to 34.

The rally also generated a great deal of commotion on the Internet. Comedy Central handled 570,000 live video stream during the event, marking one of the biggest live streaming events ever for MTV Networks. Comedy Central also registered more than 800,000 visitors to rally related sites.

