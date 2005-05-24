Comedy's More-Than-OK Corrao

Comedy Central has upped Lauren Corrao to executive VP, original programming and development.Corrao, who had been senior VP, original programming and head of development, will supervise Comedy’s originals, overseeing talent, development events and programming staffs in LA and New York, and as well as supervising development of originals for digital platforms.

Corrao, who joined Comedy in 2002 from Touchstone Television, has helped the network lure top talent including D.L. Hughley, Sarah Silverman, Denis Leary, Stephen Colbert, and Adam Corolla.

Prior to Touchstone, she spent four years at Fox Television in comedy, alternative and late night development, working on That 70’s Show, MADtv and King of the Hill, among others. She also logged 10 years at MTV, overseeing development and production of The Real World, The State, The Ben Stiller Show and The Jon Stewart Show.

Comedy's viewership is up 19% in prime in first quarter 2005 to an average 1.04 million--though a third season of popular Chappelle’s Show remains problematic.



It will soon bracket late night hit The Daily Show with similar fare from Stephen Colbert and D.L. Hughley, and has signed deals for a pilot from Sarah Silverman and a game show from Jeopardy champ Ken Jennings.