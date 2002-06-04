Trending

Comedy's Crank rates well

Comedy Central's new prank-call comedy, Crank Yankers, notched a strong 1.1 rating for its June 2 debut. That's well above Comedy's 0.5 prime
time average in May.

The half-hour show, where puppets dial up unsuspecting victims, debuted Sunday against the highly rated game-seven National Basketball Association playoff match between the Los Angeles
Lakers and Sacramento Kings.