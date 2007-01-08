ComedyCentral.com Launches New Web Series
New for 2007, ComedyCentral.com is launching 11 new original broadband shows which ups the total number of web shows from the channel to 25.
Among the new shows is a comedy show featuring only Muslim-American comedians, The Watch List, and The Fudge Judge which is the first web series to be created from an on-air show. Other shows on the 2007 development slate include Meet the Creeps, a hidden camera show; Samurai Love God, an animated show; Moonwalk 1986, a show about two astronauts on the moon, among others. Jump Cuts, Comedy Central's short film showcase will be moved online.
