Comedy Vet Joins TV One
Former Comedy Central affiliate-sales executive Brad Samuels is joining start-up African-American-targeted cable network TV One as executive vice president of affiliate sales and marketing.
Samuels spent 10 years at Comedy, but left after Viacom took full control of the network last year and merged it into MTV Networks.
At TV One, which is owned by Comcast and Radio One, Samuels will direct distribution strategy and operations, including sales, marketing and local ad sales.
