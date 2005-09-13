Comedy Ups Program Execs

Comedy Central has promoted two VPs to senior VPs in its programming department.

Jim Sharp has been named senior VP, original programming and development, and Elizabeth Porter to senior VP, specials and talent.

Both report to Lauren Corrao, executive VP, original programming and development.

Sharp oversees the cable net's West Coast pilots and series, including Reno 911, Drawn Together and Mind of Mencia. He also shepherded the launches of the new David Spade show, Weekends At the D.L. and Too Late With Adam Carolla.

Porter oversees talent for the net, as well as specials and its new Comedy Central Records label.