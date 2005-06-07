Comedy Ups Original Programmer

Lou Wallach, VP, original programming and development, for Comedy Central, has been named senior VP.

Wallach will oversee all East Coast original programming for the cable net, as well as supervise Comedy Central's expansion into digital platforms.

Wallach's development credits include Chappelle's Show,Crank Yankers and a new, single-camera comedy, Stella. that has yet to launch.

Wallach reports to Lauren Corrao, who he is succeeding as senior VP.

