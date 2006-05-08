Comedy Unveils Pilot Trio

Filmmaking buddies, body shop workers and a standup comic are the subjects of three new pilots in production at Comedy Central. The network Monday unveiled the start of production on Mark and Mike, American Body Shop, and a yet-to-be-titled DeRay Davis pilot.

Mark and Mike is a reality show about Mark Borshardt and Mike Schank, stars of American Movie and best friends from Milwaukee who are trying to shoot a movie there with no budget. John Lynch and Norman Siderow (The Andy Dick Show, The Hollow Men) and Jeff Stilson (The Chris Rock Show) are executive producing the pilot.

American Body Shop is an improvised series about the characters who work in auto repair shops. In the style of Comedy’s Reno911!, the show is based on an idea by Sam Greene who is producing the pilot along with executive producer James Jones (The Ben Stiller Show).

An untitled DeRay Davis pilot is a half-hour variety show featuring the urban comic’s stand-up, sketches and street news. Davis, who hails from Chicago, won the network’s “Laugh Riots” nationwide stand-up competition several years ago and has since toured with Cedric the Entertainer and appeared in various films and TV series. The pilot is based on an idea from Davis and executive produced by Davis, Peter Principato, Paul Young and Andrew Gurland.