Comedy Taps Super Size Guy, Operaman

Super Size Me's Morgan Spurlock and actor Adam Sandler will lend their comedic style to two new pilots coming to Comedy Central. Each will team with Sony Pictures Television to produce the shows, as part of a two-part deal between Sony and Comedy.

Spurlock, fresh off his first TV success on FX’s 30 Days, will star in and executive produce societal satire Public Nuisance through his new production company, Warrior Poets. He and a team of social critics will examine major issues affecting the country, including religion, sex and the media.

Sandler and Jack Giarraputo will executive produce scripted show Gay Robot through their production company, Happy Madison. The show centers on a college laboratory-created robot who discovers he is gay, with the pilot tracking his foray into online dating. Nick Swardson, who voiced the character on Sandler’s comedy album, will reprise the role in Comedy’s live-action adaptation. Swardson previously starred in his own special on Comedy Central and co-starred in, wrote and produced Happy Madison’s upcoming films Benchwarmers and Nana’s Boy.

Spurlock's recently wrapped 30 Days averaged 1.4 million total viewers for its finale and a 1.2 household rating for the season. The hour-long documentary series each week profiled someone living a lifestyle different from their own. Spurlock is best-known for producing, directing and starring in fast-food expose Super Size Me.