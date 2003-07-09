Trending

Comedy reups Chappelle

By

After a hit debut season, Comedy Central is bringing back comedian David
Chappelle's show for a second turn.

Chappelle's Show will be back in early 2004 with 12 new episodes.

In its first season, the show averaged 2 million viewers and -- particularly
encouraging for Comedy -- was the first companion show for South Park that managed
to build off the animated hit's lead-in.