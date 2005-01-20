Comedy Returns Volley with BBC America

In a little bit of tit for tat, Comedy Central has hired David Bernath away from BBC America to be its senior vice president programming. Bernath had been VP of programming for BBC America.

The announcement came only a day after BBC America named Kathryn Mitchell general manager effective Jan. 31. Mitchell had been senior VP, programming, for Comedy Central. Bernath will also come on board Jan. 31.

BBC America is headed by Bill Hilary, who up until last June was executive VP and general manager of Comedy Central.

Hilary is doubling the channel's programming budget as it moves from Bethesda--it is a co-venture with Discovery--to BBC's New York headqurters.

