Comedy Puts Up Daily Dough

Comedy Central will finance The Daily Show host Jon Stewart’s production company, Busboy Productions Inc., in exchange for first-look rights to the company’s TV projects.

New York-based Busboy is headed by Stewart and Daily Show executive producer Ben Karlin. Richard Korson, The Daily Show’s production chief, will oversee development.

Stewart has hosted the Daily Show since Jan. 1999, helping lead the show to five Emmy wins. His recently published book America(The Book): A Citizen’s Guide to Democracy Inaction topped the New York Times Best Seller List for 15 consecutive weeks. Karlin joined the show as head writer in 1999 and has been executive producer since 2003.

Comedy Central, an MTV Network, is currently available in more than 86 million U.S. homes.