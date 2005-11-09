Trending

Comedy Picks Up Drawn Together

Comedy Central has picked up a third season of animated "reality" series Drawn Together.

The new flight of 14 episodes will launch in fourth quarter 2006.

Comedy Central had been searching for a show to pair with anchor animated hit South Park and found it in the off-beat Drawn, created by Matt Silverstein and Dave Jeser, which features a collection of animated sterotype send-ups living together, Big Brother-like.