Comedy Picks Up Drawn Together
Comedy Central has picked up a third season of animated "reality" series Drawn Together.
The new flight of 14 episodes will launch in fourth quarter 2006.
Comedy Central had been searching for a show to pair with anchor animated hit South Park and found it in the off-beat Drawn, created by Matt Silverstein and Dave Jeser, which features a collection of animated sterotype send-ups living together, Big Brother-like.
