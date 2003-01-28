Comedy orders more Quinn
Comedy Central is ordering a 21-week run of late-night series Tough Crowd
with Colin Quinn.
Comedy tested the show on-air last month with an eight-episode sneak
peak.
Tough Crowd will air Mondays through Thursdays after The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
at 11:30 p.m. EST, then repeat at 1:30 a.m. EST.
