Comedy Offers Laughs on MotherLoad

Testicles, Middle Eastern comedians and metrosexual cops are all subjects of shows in the works for Comedy Central's broadband player MotherLoad.

The network unveiled a development slate of more than 20 irreverent shows exclusively made for its broadband video channel MotherLoad at its presentation to critics Thursday at the Television Critics Association tour in Pasadena.

Projects in development include The Watch List, stand-up acts and sketches from Middle Eastern comedians, Flex and Zephyr, an animated series about metrosexual vice cops and Guacamole, a soap opera about a tub of guacamole and his best friend, a bowl of minestrone.

Comedy also has several projects already in development for MotherLoad, including Balloonheads, a series about characters with balloons for heads, Baxter & McGuire, an animated comedy about a pair of testicles and Good God, an Office-type workplace comedy about God's office.

MotherLoad, which launched Nov. 1, has already programmed a slew of series original to broadband and this year premiered standup series Live at Gotham before it migrated to the linear channel.