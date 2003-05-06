Comedy to keep Conan
NBC Enterprises will continue repurposing late-night talk show host Conan
O'Brien on cable channel Comedy Central through next year, NBC said Tuesday.
Late Night with Conan O'Brien airs on NBC at 12:35 p.m. Monday through
Friday, then reairs on Comedy in the early evening the next day.
