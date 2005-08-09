Comedy, Hallmark Name Communications Execs

It was rush hour on cable corporate communications lane in New York Tuesday.

First, there was the news that Jaime Saberito had been named director of corporate communications for the Hallmark Channel and its digital network, Hallmark Movie Channel. She had been manager, corporate communications, for Rainbow Media.

Hardly had the electroncs dried on that e-mail when Comedy Central said it had upped Aileen Budow from director of corporate communications to VP. Budow's new job will include "developing strategies to publicize the channel’s expansion into the digital space."