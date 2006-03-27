Comedy Greenlights Two Shows

Truckers and halfway house inhabitants are the latest subjects of shows coming to Comedy Central. The network gave a series pickup to variety show Naked Trucker and T-Bones and greenlighted production of the improvised series Halfway Home.

Trucker is a half-hour road show from Dave Koechner (Anchorman) and Dave Allen (Freaks and Geeks) in which the duo travels to Middle American truck stops to fuel up with drivers. Based on an L.A. stage show, Trucker is set to join Comedy’s schedule with six episodes this summer.

Halfway Home is a half-hour improv narrative about a crew of screw-up parolees living in a halfway house. Ten episodes of the series are set to premiere in early 2007 with a cast including standup veterans Kevin Ruf (Fun with Dick and Jane) and Oscar Nunez (The Office).