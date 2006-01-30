Comedy Greenlights Development on Silverman Show

Comedy Central greenlighted production on six episodes of its half-hour series starring Sarah Silverman, The Sarah Silverman Programme (working title).

The show, based on an idea by Silverman, Dan Harmon and Rob Schrab, follows the life of a character named Sarah Silverman through scripted comedy scenes and music. Silverman, Harmon, Schrab and Heidi Herzon, who produced Silverman’s recent feature film Jesus is Magic, will executive-produce the series.

Silverman, who spoofs herself through self-aggrandizing stories and songs in her comedy, recently adapted her stage show for Jesus is Magic and co-starred in Paramount’s The School of Rock.

Harmon and Schrab wrote and executive-produced Heat Vision & Jack, a pilot produced by Ben Stiller for Fox which starred Jack Black and Owen Wilson.

Comedy Central, an MTV Networks channel, averaged 965,000 total viewers in prime during 2005, up 6% from 2004.