Comedy gets ABC's, Leary's Job
Actor-comedian Dennis Leary's ABC drama, The Job, will get a second
play on Comedy Central.
Six episodes of The Job will reair on Comedy as a five-day stunt. Four
will air March 4 through 7 following The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, and
four more March 10 in prime time. Leary will appear in wraparound
programming.
Leary and his production partner-agent, Jim Serpico, who co-executive
produced the series, drummed up the idea to repeat it on Comedy. Leary has a
long-standing relationship with the cable network, having appeared in numerous
specials and stand-ups.
Comedy executive vice president Bill Hillary said his channel, jointly owned
by AOL Time Warner Inc. and Viacom Inc., is eager to experiment with the right
flavor of off-net series.
'Dennis is right on brand for us,' he said. 'There are very few network shows
that could fit in. We're kind of the anti-network.'
Comedy is ponying up far less than the usual $300,000 to $500,000 per episode
that cable networks pay for broadcast acquisitions. Sources said the figure is
much lower because the six-episode deal is viewed as a limited-engagement
stunt/promotion.
The Job comes from DreamWorks SKG and Touchstone Television. Leary,
Serpico, Peter Tolan and Lauren Corrao executive-produce.
