Comedy gets ABC's, Leary's Job

Actor-comedian Dennis Leary's ABC drama, The Job, will get a second

play on Comedy Central.

Six episodes of The Job will reair on Comedy as a five-day stunt. Four

will air March 4 through 7 following The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, and

four more March 10 in prime time. Leary will appear in wraparound

programming.

Leary and his production partner-agent, Jim Serpico, who co-executive

produced the series, drummed up the idea to repeat it on Comedy. Leary has a

long-standing relationship with the cable network, having appeared in numerous

specials and stand-ups.

Comedy executive vice president Bill Hillary said his channel, jointly owned

by AOL Time Warner Inc. and Viacom Inc., is eager to experiment with the right

flavor of off-net series.

'Dennis is right on brand for us,' he said. 'There are very few network shows

that could fit in. We're kind of the anti-network.'

Comedy is ponying up far less than the usual $300,000 to $500,000 per episode

that cable networks pay for broadcast acquisitions. Sources said the figure is

much lower because the six-episode deal is viewed as a limited-engagement

stunt/promotion.

The Job comes from DreamWorks SKG and Touchstone Television. Leary,

Serpico, Peter Tolan and Lauren Corrao executive-produce.