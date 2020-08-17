Comedy Dynamics App Gets Carriage Via Roku

Comedy Dynamics said it has launched its comedy app on Roku, making content available to a larger number of consumers.

The Comedy Dynamic app offers standup comedy specials and is powered by Cinedigm’s Matchpoint Blueprint.

“We have a saying here that ‘We Are Where You Are’. I believe this partnership with Roku is a huge step forward to fulfilling that commitment,” said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of Comedy Dynamics.

Programming on Comedy Dynamics features specials from performers including Jim Gaffigan, Tom Segura, Iliza Shlesinger, Whitney Cummings, David Cross, Gary Gulman, Mike Birbiglia, Bill Hicks, D.L. Hughley and Janeane Garofalo.

Volk-Weiss founded Comedy Dynamics in 2008.It is already carried on Vizio Smartcast and its specials and shows are also available on most transactional platforms.