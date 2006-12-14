Comedy Colosseum On The Way To NBC

America’s Funniest Videos Executive Producer Vin Di Bona is prepping a one-hour pilot for NBC that is based on a popular Japanese game show.

Comedy Colosseum has comics vying for $10,000 in the arena and a “Colosseum” audience that decides on winners and losers.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Dean Edwards and British import Olivia Lee, each contestant will be judged exclusively on the laughter that each is able to generate from a randomly-selected audience.

