Comedy Central’s Reno 911! Set for January Debut

Season five of hit Comedy Central show Reno 911! will debut Jan. 16, the network announced.

For the fifth season, the show lined up a number of guest stars, including Ryan Stiles, George Lopez, Lisa Lampanelli, Seth Green and Christina Applegate. Previous guest stars have included Jeff Foxworthy, Paul Rudd and Paul Ruebens.

Reno911! will also be one of the shows available on AOL Video as part of a deal signed between MTV Networks and AOL.