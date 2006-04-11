Comedy Central Wants Your Pilot

MTV Networks' Comedy Central is collaborating with IFILM to launch Comedy Central’s Test Pilots, an online competition in which wannabe show creators get the chance to show their funny side. Hopefuls can submit original one-to five-minute pilots online at www.comedycentral.com; the winner will receive a development deal to produce an episodic series on Comedy’s broadband channel, MotherLoad.

Any format, from live action to animation to sketch to hidden-camera, is acceptable for the competition. Comedy will accept submissions from May 22-August 24.

Said Comedy Senior VP of Original Programming and Development Lou Wallach in a statement, “We get throngs of emails and calls telling us, 'I have the best show for Comedy Central.' Well, now is their chance to prove it."

IFILM, the online video-entertainment site that MTV Networks bought in October for $49 million, will provide the content-submission platform.

This competition involves not only viewer submission but viewer interaction as well. The network will stream three staff pilot picks per week on the site. Visitors to the Web site will rate the episodes each week, and the highest-rated one will become a semi-finalist.When four semi-finalists have been picked, they will move on to the final competition.The grand-prize winner will be chosen by a Comedy Central panel of judges.