Comedy Central Taps New Brand Boss

Comedy Central has tapped Peter Risafi to head up all marketing as senior VP, brand marketing/executive creative director.

He replaces Richard Loomis, who exited about three months ago.

Risafi had been SVP, creative director-comedy Central brand creative. Now he will head up all creative and strategic marketing for the channel, including consumer and trade ads, affiliate marketing, network brand strategy, and creative positioning.

He reports to Michele Ganeless, EVP and GM of Comedy Central.

Before joining the channel in 2000, where he has overseen a couple of branding redesigns, he was executive producer and creative director for Disney/ABC's SoapNet. His resume also includes stints at Lifetime and Nickelodeon Latin America.