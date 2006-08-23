Comedy Central Slates Midterm "Midtacular'

Jon Stewart and company will train their indecisive political sites on the 2006 elections.

Comedy Central's Daily Show With Jon Stewart, which has gotten some serious acclaim for its satiric look at politics, will travel to Ohio for a series of four shows taped at Ohio State University.

The shows, dubbed Battlefield Ohio: The Daily Show's Midwest Midterm Midtacular, will air Oct. 30-Nov. 2, its first road trip since 2004 (Boston).

The Daily Show has won Emmy and Peabody awards for its "Indecision 2000" and "Indecision 2004" coverage of the presidential election.