Comedy Central Renews 'Tosh.0' for Three More Seasons

Comedy Central has renewed Tosh.0 for three more seasons, the network said Tuesday.

The web video series, which airs its fifth season finale Tuesday night, will return Feb. 18 for its 30-episode sixth season.

“We believe Tosh.0 has the potential to resonate with our audience, and we want to give it time to connect,” said Kent Alterman, president, content development and original programming, Comedy Central.

Tosh.0 is executive produced by Daniel Tosh, Charlie Siskel and Christie Smith.