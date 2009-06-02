Comedy Central Renews ‘Important Things with Demetri Martin'

Comedy Central has ordered a second season of sketch comedy series Important Things with Demetri Martin. The series, which has averaged 2.3 million viewers during its first season, will return in the first quarter of 2010.

"The uniquely creative Demetri Martin brought a great new perspective to the network, striking a chord with our viewers and becoming an immediate sensation, especially among our core young men and Gen Y," said Comedy Central programming chief Lauren Corrao. "His talent is undeniable and we are looking forward to more important things from Demetri in the upcoming season."

Jon Stewart's Busboy Productions produces Important Things for Comedy Central.