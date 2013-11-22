Comedy Central Renews 'Adam Devine's House Party'

Comedy Central has renewed late-night series Adam Devine's House Party.

The series will return with eight more episodes in 2014.

Currently in its first season airing on Thursdays at 12:30 a.m., Adam Devine's House Party takes viewers inside Devine's party in an L.A. where up-and-coming comedians stop by to enjoy the fun and perform stand-up sets.

Adam Devine's House Party is produced by Avalon Television.