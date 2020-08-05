Comedy Central Rebooting ‘Ren & Stimpy’
Quirky animated show debuted in 1991 on Nickelodeon
Comedy Central is rebooting The Ren & Stimpy Show. The network called it a “reimagination”, as it “continues to double down on adult-focused animation, unlocking and reinventing a treasure chest of IP across ViacomCBS to complement South Park, including the newly announced Beavis and Butt-Head from Mike Judge and Daria spin-off Jodie.”
Nickelodeon launched the original Ren & Stimpy in 1991. Nickelodeon and Comedy Central are part of ViacomCBS.
“I want to thank our partners at Nick Animation as we re-imagine these iconic characters with a new creative team,” said Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer for ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group.
Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group, spoke of “reimagining our treasure chest of beloved IP for new generations.”
“We are excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a new creative team and our partners at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio,” he said.
