Comedy Central Promotes Two

Comedy Central has reorganized its marketing department, promoting executive Richard Loomis to SVP, marketing and brand strategy, and executive Mitchel Fried to SVP, promotion marketing.

Loomis will oversee the network’s consumer and trade marketing and advertising, including on- and off-air branding, in addition to affiliate marketing, consumer products and special events.

Fried will supervise integrated marketing and sponsorship, including movie-studio relations, promotions and stunts, as well as the network’s live comedy tours and other ancillary revenue opportunities.Fried and Loomis will continue to report to Executive VP and General Manager Michele Ganeless.

Loomis joined Comedy in 2001 after working as VP, advertising and marketing, for Nickelodeon/Nick at Nite.

Fried also came on board in 2001, after serving as SVP of Golden Books Entertainment Group. Comedy Central, an MTV Network, is available in 86 million U.S. homes.