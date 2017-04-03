Comedy Central Plans ‘The President Show’ Launch

Comedy Central will debut The President Show following The Daily Show April 27. Anthony Atamanuik is creating the weekly show, and plays Donald J. Trump as well.

The President Show is produced by Clone Wolf Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

“When I was first approached about this show I thought it would be about me, but on further thought, this makes way more sense,” said Kent Alterman, president, Comedy Central.



Comedy Central describes the project as "a fun show where [Anthony] can put his unique Trumpian spin on such late-night staples as desk segments, field pieces and guest interviews." In the show, Trump bypasses the crooked media and appeals directly to viewers.

"Laughing at the president is a proud American tradition and we hope not to disappoint anyone in that department," Atamanuik said. "But our political system is too broken for us to be content joking about one man, even though he is a disastrous silly little toddler boy. Mostly I’d just like to thank Comedy Central for giving us this platform to speak truth to power and if we’re lucky, end up in prison!"

VP Mike Pence is played by Peter Grosz.

Atamanuik sharpened his Trump skills on a 40-city "Trump vs. Bernie" tour with James Adomian, as well as in debate and sketch specials for Fusion. He has also performed as Trump on The Howard Stern Show, The View, CNN Newsroom and @midnight With Chris Hardwick.

The President Show is executive produced by Atamanuik, Grosz, Adam Pally and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Olivia Gerke, Josh Lieberman, and Greg Walter. The series is directed by Andre Allen. Sarah Babineau and Ari Pearce are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bsGawGjQIpY[/embed]