Comedy Central Orders Season Two of ‘Detroiters’

Comedy Central has renewed Detroiters for a second season, said Kent Alterman, president of Comedy Central. Season two will launch next year.

The series is executive produced, created and written by Sam Richardson, Tim Robinson, Joe Kelly and Zach Kanin. The executive producers also include Lorne Michaels, Jason Sudeikis and Broadway Video’s Andrew Singer.

“Sam and Tim’s sweet, goofy friendship is so infectious, we’ve noticed people being nicer to each other,” said Alterman. “Perhaps we’ll set season two in D.C.”

The seriesstars real life best friends Sam Richardson, from Detroit, and Tim Robinson, from Metro Detroit, as small-time ad men in the Motor City. No matter what happens, Sam and Tim’s love for each other and their city never wavers.

Sudeikis plays a successful Chrysler brand executive whom Richardson and Robinson relentlessly pursue in an effort to land their first big-time client.