Comedy Central Picks Up “Sarah Silverman Program” for Third Season

Posted at 4:33 p.m. ET

The Sarah Silverman Program has been picked up by Comedy Central for a third season with ten new episodes premiering in the first quarter of 2010. Logo, Comedy Central’s sister channel on MTV Networks, is helping to finance the show and will get rights to the series after it airs on Comedy Central.

“We love Sarah and we love this show—we’re thrilled it’s returning for a third season,” said Lauren Corrao, president of original programming and development for Comedy Central in a statement. “The Sarah Silverman Program is truly a brand-builder for our network and by using the synergy with the MTV Networks, the second window deal with Logo allows us to broaden that show.

Brian Graden, president of Logo, said the show is a natural extension for his station. “Sarah Silverman has created an incredibly inventive and comedically revolutionary show that is beloved by the gay and lesbian audience,” Graden said.

The show wrapped season two last December and averaged 1.5 million total viewers. It performed well in the young male 18-24 demo with a 2.6 rating and won the 10:30 p.m. half-hour with men 18-24 and 18-34 across all of cable and broadcast, according to Comedy Central.