Comedy Central Picks Up Body Shop
Comedy Central has picked up 10 episodes of series, American Body Shop.
In the "improvised narrative vein of Christopher Guest comedies or, more close to home, Comedy Central's own Reno 911, the series features some bizarre characters orbiting Sam, the twice-divorced shop owner.
The series, from Jim Jones (The Ben Stiller Show) and Sam Greene, is targeted for a summer 2007 launch.
