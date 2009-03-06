Comedy Central Orders 'Tosh.0'

Comedy Central has given a series order to Tosh.0, a weekly half hour series poking fun at the technologies and culture of the Internet. Comedian Daniel Tosh is hosting the series, which will debut on Comedy in June.

"The Internet has become an essential and familiar part of our viewers' lives and it's filled with humor, be it a blog, site or video, that calls out for comedic commentary," said Comedy programming president Lauren Corrao, announcing the pickup. "Daniel is the guy you want offering up opinions on everything around you - he's biting, hilarious and so quick."

Each week the series will feature commentary from Tosh on the inanities of blogs, vlogs and tweets, and will have a viral video of the week, produced by the show and featuring well known comedians. The network is also looking to leverage its digital property Atom.com by including a "viewers choice" video on the show, as voted on by visitors to the site.