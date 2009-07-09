Comedy Central Orders Sitcom From Will Ferrell, Adam McKay

Comedy Central has ordered a multi-camera sitcom from distributor Debmar-Mercury and Gary Sanchez Productions, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay's production shingle.

Comedy has ordered a 10 episode first season, with the option to purchase an additional 90 episodes after the initial run. Debmar-Mercury will retain the rights to take the series into syndication later on.

Jon Heder, who starred in Napoleon Dynamite and Blades of Glory, will play the lead role as a computer IT specialist who leaves the big city to move home with his parents.

Ferrell, McKay and Chris Henchy will write and produce the series, which will premiere in 2010.

"Combining the creative genius of the Gary Sanchez gang with the brilliant business model established by Mort and Ira at Debmar-Mercury should ensure many, many great laughs in the years to come on Comedy Central," says Michele Ganeless, president of Comedy Central in a statement.