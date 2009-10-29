Comedy Central Orders Nick Swardson Sketch Series

Comedy Central has given the green light to a sketch comedy series from comedian Nick Swardson. The network has ordered six episodes of the series, which is from Sony Pictures television and Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions.

The series will feature digital shorts, animated segments, similar to his Web series Gay Robot, and man-on-the-street interviews, among other segments.

"We love Nick at Comedy Central and even more importantly, our audience loves Nick," Lauren Corrao, executive vice president, original programming and development for Comedy Central, said, "We've seen it in his movies, his stand-up, with his Reno 911! character ‘Terry,’ and in the work he's done developing Gay Robot. We can't wait to expand his creative voice into a sketch series."

The still untitled series will premiere on Comedy Central in 2010.