Comedy Central Orders John Oliver Series
Comedy Central has ordered six episodes of a new stand-up comedy series hosted by Daily Show correspondent John Oliver.
The series, John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show, will be produced by Avalon Television and will premiere Friday, Jan. 8 at 11 p.m.
The hour-long show will showcase stand-up comedians selected by Oliver, who had his own stand-up special on the network in 2008.
