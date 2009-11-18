Trending

Comedy Central Orders John Oliver Series

Comedy Central has ordered six episodes of a new stand-up comedy series hosted by Daily Show correspondent John Oliver.

The series, John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show, will be produced by Avalon Television and will premiere Friday, Jan. 8 at 11 p.m.

The hour-long show will showcase stand-up comedians selected by Oliver, who had his own stand-up special on the network in 2008.