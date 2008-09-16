Comedy Central Orders Colbert Christmas Special

Comedy Central ordered a one-hour musical holiday special, A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All.

The special -- which will feature musical performances by Colbert, Elvis Costello, Feist, Toby Keith, John Legend, Willie Nelson and Jon Stewart -- will air on Comedy Nov. 23 at 9 p.m.

The plot follows Stephen Colbert as he travels to New York City to meet up with Costello but ends up getting snowed in at his cabin in upstate New York (bear country, as Comedy notes). With the help of his celebrity and musician friends, Colbert and company weather the storm.

The special features original songs written by David Javerbaum, executive producer of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, and composed by Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne.

The DVD of the special will be available just two days after its premiere on Comedy, Nov. 25, to coincide with the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season. Portions of the proceeds will go to Feeding America, which feeds thousands of people via food banks across the country.

Among the songs to be performed on the special: “Little Dealer Boy,” performed by Colbert and Nelson; “Hannukah,” performed by Colbert and Stewart; and “There Are Much Worse Things to Believe In,” performed by Colbert and Costello.

Jon Stewart and Allison Silverman are executive producers.