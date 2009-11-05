Comedy Central, ‘The Onion’ Partner on Original Sports Spoof

Comedy Central has ordered a pilot from The Onion based on its popular Onion Sports Network online video series, the network announced Nov. 5.

The series, which is yet untitled, will offer a comedic take on all facets of modern sports including “sycophantic fans, ridiculous products and over-hyped sports coverage,” according to a statement released by the network. The show hopes to appeal to sports crazies and casual fans alike as well as followers of The Onion.

“We are thrilled to be in business with a cultural icon like The Onion,” said Comedy Central President of Original Programming and Development Lauren Corrao. “The short-form content on the OSN Web series is outstanding, hilarious and exactly what you’d expect from the gang. We’re really excited to take this great idea and turn it into a regular, weekly series.”

The show will be executive produced by Onion News Network producer Julie Smith and director Will Graham.