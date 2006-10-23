Comedy Central Names Web Winner
Comedy Central has named the grand prize winner in its "Test Pilots" project, in which it asked for user-generated content for potential Web play.
The winner, Awesome Friends, gets a six-episode deal for a broadband series on comedycentral.com.
The channel says it received over 2,000 submissions. Staffers picked their favories, which were winnowned down by Web users to three finalists, chosen by a Comedy Central panel of judges. Creator Wade Randolph has struck a development deal to create the series.
