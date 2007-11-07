Trending

Comedy Central Names New Digital-Media VP

By

Comedy Central promoted Paul Beddoe-Stephens to vice president, digital media.

Beddoe-Stephens had been senior director, design and editorial.

In his new role, he will manage the cable network’s digital department and lead new-media initiatives on its own Web sites, new platforms and digital distribution partners.

He reports to Erik Flannigan, executive VP, digital media for MTV Networks’ Entertainment Group.