Comedy Central Names New Digital-Media VP
By B&C Staff
Comedy Central promoted Paul Beddoe-Stephens to vice president, digital media.
Beddoe-Stephens had been senior director, design and editorial.
In his new role, he will manage the cable network’s digital department and lead new-media initiatives on its own Web sites, new platforms and digital distribution partners.
He reports to Erik Flannigan, executive VP, digital media for MTV Networks’ Entertainment Group.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.